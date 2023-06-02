99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Stauber votes to raise debt ceiling

Also in today’s episode, parishioners reopen Catholic church in rare Vatican decision.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:35 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Friday, June 2, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Duluth's emergency jobs program resurrected 40 years ago
June 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
A teacher receiving a hug from the assistant principal.
Local
Denfeld social studies teacher earns Greg Irons Award
June 01, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
donut stock photo.jpg
Local
Get your free doughnuts Friday at Duluth Salvation Army
June 01, 2023 05:23 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Ladder_stock photo
Lifestyle
Jim Heffernan column: When it's time to bid farewell to ladders
June 02, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jim Heffernan
DSC02577.jpg
Local
Duluth News Tribune honors 17th annual 20 Under 40 class
June 01, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A tractor is lowered onto land by a crane.
Business
First cargoes on the Duluth-Antwerp liner include futuristic tractor, Amsoil products
June 02, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
gray bird with white belly in flight
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Swallows find refuge in bay
June 02, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber