Listen: State awards Nashwauk leases to Cliffs, keeping Hibtac open

Also in today’s episode, Walz enacts Minnesota paid family and medical leave plan.

By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Friday, May 26, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Local
Twin Ports foundation to award grants for projects that advance African heritage
May 26, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Noah Beardslee
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, lawsuit threatened over I-35 extension
May 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Local
Man shot in West Duluth
May 25, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Must Reads
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Rare photos show very young Bob Dylan in northern Minnesota
May 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Contests & Auctions
News Tribune honors 17th annual 20 Under 40 class
May 26, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Northland Outdoors
Lost in the woods? Injured on a lake? St. Louis County Rescue Squad is on the way
May 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota
Now that Duluth-Twin Cities passenger rail has state funding, what's next?
May 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier