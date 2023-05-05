Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: St. Luke's begins construction on $58 million Building A expansion

Also in this episode, Duluth man held gun to ex-wife's head in Hermantown confrontation.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Friday, May 5, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 100 years ago, Minnesota governor became U.S. senator
May 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
12feb09_248.jpeg
Local
DNR recommends Nashwauk leases go to Cleveland-Cliffs; ore will extend life of Hibbing Taconite
May 04, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
musicians perform during music festival
Local
Photos: Wednesday night at Homegrown Music Festival
May 04, 2023 01:47 PM
 · 
By  Clint Austin
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
officials attend groundbreaking
Health
St. Luke's begins construction on $58 million Building A expansion
May 04, 2023 05:48 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
awards ceremony
Sports
At DECC Athletic Hall of Fame banquet, community receives accolades
May 05, 2023 08:43 AM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
Woman laughs while sitting on rocks.
Members Only
Business
Minnesota woman opens North Shore nature arts school
May 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
brown frog with stripes on face and legs, sitting on green moss
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Spring frogs wake, sing
May 05, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber