News | Local
Listen: Soo Locks close for the winter

Also in today’s episode, two fires in the area injured a person and displaced others over the weekend.

By Staff reports
January 16, 2023 09:00 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
Local
Soo Locks close for season
More than 4,500 vessels, carrying up to 80 million tons of cargo, maneuver through the locks annually.
January 15, 2023 02:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Local
Person pulled from burning Superior home
January 14, 2023 11:16 PM
Local
Woman, child escape from burning camper
January 14, 2023 08:43 PM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
What To Read Next
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, Duluth Police Department Parkettes hired first man
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
January 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Local
Marriage applications and divorces, December 2022
Marriage applications and divorces in St. Louis County.
January 14, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Local
Northlandia: Inside Duluth’s teeny tiniest store
The Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage has been in Lincoln Park since 2014 and Duluth generally since the Halloween blizzard of 1991.
January 14, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Local
Bygones: 100 years ago, St. Louis County tried record number of cases
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
January 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse