Listen: Senate weighs free tuition program at Minnesota colleges
Also in today’s episode, fire destroys Cloquet warehouse
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
More than 58,000 students would be eligible for grants under a new bill introduced this week by Sen. Omar Fateh, DFL-Minneapolis.
The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at
Apple Podcasts
,
Spotify
or
Google Podcasts
.