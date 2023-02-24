99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: Senate weighs free tuition program at Minnesota colleges

Also in today’s episode, fire destroys Cloquet warehouse

By Staff reports
February 24, 2023 07:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College holds first in-person graduation ceremonies since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic
Minnesota
Senate weighs free tuition program at Minnesota colleges
More than 58,000 students would be eligible for grants under a new bill introduced this week by Sen. Omar Fateh, DFL-Minneapolis.
February 23, 2023 10:40 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Local
Fire causes minor damage to Bergquist Imports, Erbert & Gerbert's storefronts; warehouse destroyed
February 23, 2023 10:26 AM
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: DSSO pays tribute to John Williams
February 20, 2023 07:00 AM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at  Apple Podcasts Spotify or  Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
