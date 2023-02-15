99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: Security measures coming to downtown Duluth parking ramp

Also on today’s episode, a Cotton man is charged with impersonating a police officer.

By Staff reports
February 15, 2023 08:45 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
Local
Duluth approves plan to tighten security at downtown parking ramp
City officials hope the $165,000 investment will reduce problem behavior in the Tech Village parking structure.
February 14, 2023 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Local
Cotton man charged with impersonating officer
February 14, 2023 12:55 PM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
