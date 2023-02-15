Listen: Security measures coming to downtown Duluth parking ramp
Also on today’s episode, a Cotton man is charged with impersonating a police officer.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
City officials hope the $165,000 investment will reduce problem behavior in the Tech Village parking structure.
The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at
Apple Podcasts
,
Spotify
or
Google Podcasts
.