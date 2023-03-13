6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Season ends for Bulldogs men’s, women’s teams

Also in today’s episode, a sale of Central High School closes after more than a decade.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
March 13, 2023 08:31 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, March 13, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Motorhead Madness.jpg
Local
Motorhead Madness cruises to the DECC
March 13, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Duluth site selected for million-cubic-foot natural gas tank in 1923
March 13, 2023 07:09 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
A home in Duluth nominated as a historic preservation landmark
Local
Duluth Hillside home up for recognition as local landmark
March 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
xxxxxx.backtocollege.new_Wussows
Arts and Entertainment
West Duluth coffee shop, music venue owner launches podcast
March 13, 2023 08:16 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
031421.N.DNT.FENNESSEY.C02.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Celebrating St. Patrick's Day 2023 in Twin Ports
March 13, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A Black man wearing sunglasses, a black leather jacket and red pants raises a hand in a victory gesture against the backdrop of palm trees in the sunset. A stylized "FR" silver logo is overlaid.
Arts and Entertainment
Flo Rida coming to Bayfront Festival Park on June 30
March 13, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A man in a coat and hood snowblows a driveway next to a street with high snowbanks and sunrise
Weather
Weekend storm total tops 18 inches near Washburn
March 13, 2023 07:38 AM
 · 
By  John Myers