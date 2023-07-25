Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: Science fiction meets fact with bog enclosures in experimental forest

This week in Northlandia, Jay Gabler takes us into the Marcell Experimental Forest near Grand Rapids to learn about the SPRUCE experiment.

By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 AM

Here is episode 21 of the Northlandia podcast.

Aerial view of experimental forest
READ THE STORY: Science fiction meets fact with bog enclosures in experimental forest
Octagonal enclosures rise out of the Marcell Experimental Forest near Grand Rapids. Scientists' 10-year mission: to discern the effects of climate change on a massive carbon reservoir.
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Previous episodes of Northlandia:

The Northlandia podcast is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
