Listen: Science fiction meets fact with bog enclosures in experimental forest
This week in Northlandia, Jay Gabler takes us into the Marcell Experimental Forest near Grand Rapids to learn about the SPRUCE experiment.
Here is episode 21 of the Northlandia podcast.
Octagonal enclosures rise out of the Marcell Experimental Forest near Grand Rapids. Scientists' 10-year mission: to discern the effects of climate change on a massive carbon reservoir.
