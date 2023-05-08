99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Rising home values lead to higher taxes

Also on today’s episode, a new book about Bob Dylan’s Northland youth and more.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, May 8, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Freighter Worrell Clarkson arrived in Duluth for the first time 100 years ago
May 08, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
A man wearing a cap and gown high fives two women taking photos of him with their phones.
Local
Photos: University of Minnesota Duluth sends graduates into the world
May 06, 2023 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Scanlon man loses bid to overturn life sentence for kidnapping, raping woman
May 06, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Staff prepares dog to be spayed.
Business
Twin Ports Spay and Neuter lands back on feet after relocation
May 08, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Aurora corona April 23
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Strong auroral storm predicted Sunday night, May 7
May 07, 2023 03:47 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
woman sings into microphone
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth Homegrown Saturday night: A little rain can't stop the rawk
May 07, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
D431C15C-6155-4FC2-9580-BE1023D7D323.jpg
News
Education cohort program connects UMD with Indigenous cultures
May 06, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine