6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Restaurant, coffee shop to join Popeyes, car wash in Duluth development

Also in today’s episode, Brookston man dies by suicide at jail after rape conviction.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Friday, March 17, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Matters of Record.jpg
Local
Marriage applications and divorces, February 2023
March 17, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Snow shoveling
Local
It's the sixth-snowiest winter on record as Duluth reaches 121.3 inches for season
March 17, 2023 08:47 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Sir Benedict's Tavern on the Lake spared in 1983
March 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
The American flag is reflected in the doors at the St. Louis County Jail
Local
Brookston man dies by suicide at jail after rape conviction
March 16, 2023 01:05 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Ice fishing
Local
Fisherman saves self as ice begins to separate from shore in Duluth
March 16, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Tall cranes are positioned next to mall as fresh snow falls.
Local
Damaged Duluth mall may reopen in sections
March 16, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
man in cider production facility
Business
Wild State Cider expands production to West Duluth
March 17, 2023 08:24 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten