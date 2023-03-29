Listen: Residents of new apartment building told to move out
Also in today’s episode, the suspect in a Grand Marais homicide to receive mental health evaluation.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at
Apple Podcasts
,
Spotify
or
Google Podcasts
.
ADVERTISEMENT