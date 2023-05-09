Listen: Rediscovering Bluether and Razzleberry, the retired mascots of Northland public TV
This week in Northlandia, we tell the story of Bluether and Razzleberry, PBS North's homemade and retired mascots.
Here is episode 10 of the Northlandia podcast.
A third, shorter-lived local public television mascot named Cosmos was benched because his appearance reportedly upset children.
