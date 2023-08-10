Listen: Racial bias audit on Duluth Police Department released
Also in today’s episode, a tie in the Lake County commissioner race may be decided by random selection.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
