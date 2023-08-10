Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: Racial bias audit on Duluth Police Department released

Also in today’s episode, a tie in the Lake County commissioner race may be decided by random selection.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:45 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Close-up studio photo of the top center area of a viola, with rich red color and lightly cracked finish against a gray background.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Duluth Chamber Music Festival returns, with nature-inspired viola
2h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Head shots of a woman and a man
Local
Reinert handily wins Duluth mayoral primary over Larson
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Captains pose by tackling sled.
Prep
Prep football: Young Northwestern team has ‘something to prove’
52m ago
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
A person in a pale yellow shirt hold their hand up, motioning to a storefront with bright red trim and blue letters.
Business
Longtime Lincoln Park business gets facelift
1h ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine