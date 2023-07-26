Listen: Proposed ordinance would limit where marijuana smoking is allowed
Also in today’s episode, a man is arrested in a 1984 murder case.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at
Apple Podcasts
,
Spotify
or
Google Podcasts
.
ADVERTISEMENT