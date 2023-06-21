Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: Police officer who shot man through door returns to duty

Also in today’s episode, an Iron Range school bus driver was cited in a crash.

By Staff reports
Today at 8:40 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

