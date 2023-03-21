99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: Phased reopening of Miller Hill Mall begins

Also in today’s episode, Minnesota House approves protections for out-of-state abortion restrictions, and more.

By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
What To Read Next
Local
Bygones: Minnesota State Arm Wrestling Championship held in Carlton in 1983
March 21, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Local
Cloquet man gets probation in fatal fight at vets home
March 20, 2023 07:09 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Local
Duluth police search for missing man
March 20, 2023 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Must Reads
Weather
More snow Tuesday night for much of Northland
March 21, 2023 07:37 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth-based poet wears 'Too Many Hats'
March 21, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Business
Yellow Bike Coffee opens in Duluth's Airpark
March 21, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Bulldogs Hockey
Matt Wellens column: UMD, Amsoil Arena exceed expectations, take NCAA Women's Frozen Four to new level
March 20, 2023 11:34 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens