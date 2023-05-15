99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Park improvements planned to honor Duluth murder victims

Subscribe and listen to this Twin Ports area news and weather podcast on Apple, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:00 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, May 15, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth cracked down on Sunday dancing
May 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
A high school girl hands cotton candy to a young boy during a business event.
Local
Extra Credit: Denfeld student runs sweet business
May 14, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
_0008248.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Rainy fishing opener doesn't dampen Mankato's hopes to attract more tourists
May 14, 2023 08:36 AM
 · 
By  John Weiss
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Black paint silhouette of face with short hair, looking to the right against a plywood background.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Duluth Dylan Fest and more
May 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Jupiter moon May 17 v2.jpg
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Brighten your week with planet pairings and a rare Jupiter-moon occultation
May 14, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
2023 MN fishing opener
Northland Outdoors
Got walleyes? The guys on the Island Lake bridge sure do
May 13, 2023 01:45 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
clover valley farm trail graphic.jpg
Business
Duluth, Two Harbors growers launch Clover Valley Farm Trail
May 13, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine