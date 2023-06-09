99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: Opponents of Duluth Heights hotel continue their legal challenge

Also in today’s episode, Lake Superior lamprey population increases again.

By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Friday, June 9, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
