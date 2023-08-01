Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Once upon a time, you could ride Aerial Lift Bridge for quarter

Subscribe and listen to this weekly podcast on Apple, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Postcard aerial scene of Duluth
This is Northlandia: a place to bring your curiosity, because you will find curiosities. In this series, the News Tribune celebrates the region's distinctive people, places and history. Discover the extraordinary stories that you just might miss if you're not in the right place, at the right time, ready to step off the beaten path with no rush to return.
Adelie Bergstrom / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 AM

Here is episode 22 of the Northlandia podcast.

An overhead view of people enclosed by a chain-link cage on the pedestrian walkway of the Aerial Lift Bridge.
Local
READ THE STORY: Once upon a time, you could ride Aerial Lift Bridge for quarter
From 1965-1973, the public could step into a safety cage and remain on the Lift Bridge as it rose. Local children would reach out and drop pennies into freighters' smokestacks.
Feb 4
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Previous episodes of Northlandia:

The Northlandia podcast is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 100 years ago, taxi drivers united against Duluth ordinance
1h ago
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
skier at Lutsen Mountains
Local
Lutsen Mountains seeks delay on decision to expand ski resort
13h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Head shots of a woman and a man
Local
Campaign spending in Duluth mayoral race likely to hit new heights
13h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3200840+state-patrol-emblem.jpg
Minnesota
State trooper kills man in confrontation along I-94 in Minneapolis
14h ago
 · 
By  Tim Nelson / MPR News
Husky Refinery c01.JPG
Wisconsin
Superior refinery still hasn't resumed full operations
20h ago
 · 
By  Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio
ef8b7f-20230728-marijuana1101-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Ready, set, grow: Minnesota to enter era of legal marijuana
21h ago
 · 
By  Mark Zdechlik / MPR News
Paciotti jump crop.png
Members Only
The Vault
A Hibbing woman vanished. Did her boyfriend get away with murder?
1h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen