Listen: Once upon a time, you could ride Aerial Lift Bridge for quarter
Here is episode 22 of the Northlandia podcast.
From 1965-1973, the public could step into a safety cage and remain on the Lift Bridge as it rose. Local children would reach out and drop pennies into freighters' smokestacks.
