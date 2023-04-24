99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Officials investigate third fatal fire at same Duluth address

Also in today’s episode, fifth candidate enters race for at large Duluth City Council seat.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:40 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, April 24, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, Duluth's use of federal money was audited
April 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
FILE: Milepost 7 aerial
Local
DNR releases environmental review for stream mitigation, expansion of tailings basin
April 23, 2023 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Duluth News Tribune News Brief
Local
Woman, child killed in fatal crash southwest of Tower
April 22, 2023 01:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Potterverdict122421.png
Minnesota
Former Minn. officer Kimberly Potter released from prison after serving 16 months for killing Daunte Wright
April 24, 2023 08:12 AM
 · 
By  Nina Moini / MPR News
The new Zenith Bookstore on Central Avenue in West Duluth features a mural of favorite and classic books painted by Proctor artist Tom Napoli. The store will have its soft opening from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Independent Bookstore Day in Duluth
April 24, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Muddy Trails products in glass jars
Business
Two Harbors sugaring operation meets sticky situation
April 22, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Two people play pinball.
Local
Northlandia: Pinball duo fix machines, build community
April 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien