Listen: North Shore's Black Beach created by decades of mining pollution
This week in Northlandia, we into the history of Black Beach in Silver Bay, and how it's made of mining pollution.
Here is episode 13 of the Northlandia podcast.
Taconite tailings dumped into the lake for 25 years created the black "sand."
