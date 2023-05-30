99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: North Shore's Black Beach created by decades of mining pollution

This week in Northlandia, we into the history of Black Beach in Silver Bay, and how it's made of mining pollution.

Postcard aerial scene of Duluth
This is Northlandia: a place to bring your curiosity, because you will find curiosities. In this series, the News Tribune celebrates the region's distinctive people, places and history. Discover the extraordinary stories that you just might miss if you're not in the right place, at the right time, ready to step off the beaten path with no rush to return.
Adelie Bergstrom / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 AM

Here is episode 13 of the Northlandia podcast.

Aerial view of Black Beach
Local
READ THE STORY: North Shore's hottest beach is made of mining pollution
Taconite tailings dumped into the lake for 25 years created the black "sand."
May 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Previous episodes of Northlandia:

The Northlandia podcast is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
