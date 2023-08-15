Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: No charges for officer in Duluth shooting

Also in today’s episode, a Superior School Board member resigns amid controversy.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth kids participated in DNT pushmobile contest
3h ago
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Postcard aerial scene of Duluth
Local
Listen: The mysterious toy graveyard along the St. Louis River
3h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Essentia Health
Local
Essentia to auction off former St. Mary's hospital equipment
17h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Fulton County Sheriff orders roads to be closed as officials tighten security around the courthouse
National
Georgia charges Trump with illegally trying to overturn 2020 loss
13h ago
 · 
By  Andy Sullivan, Sarah N. Lynch and Jacqueline Thomsen / ReutersReuters
Man crouched down inside the driver's door of a race car.
Sports
For Duluth-born Greg Anderson, Brainerd race a welcome homecoming
2h ago
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
fishing the Bois Brule River
Northland Outdoors
Combined fall, spring Brule steelhead run down a bit 
3h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Football players hold special helmet.
Prep
Prep football: Superior shows its dedication for new season
17h ago
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb