Listen: New maps could affect your insurance and property value
Also on today’s episode, the Minnesota Supreme Courts has ruled the state’s felon voting ban is constitutional.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
The updated maps could have insurance cost implications and affect future land development.
