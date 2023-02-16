99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: New maps could affect your insurance and property value

Also on today’s episode, the Minnesota Supreme Courts has ruled the state’s felon voting ban is constitutional.

By Staff reports
February 16, 2023 08:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
A blue sedan is swallowed by sinkhole in asphalt street; people are taking photos of scene
Local
Duluth-area residents urged to review revised floodplain maps
The updated maps could have insurance cost implications and affect future land development.
February 15, 2023 12:35 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Minnesota
Minnesota Supreme Court upholds felon voting ban
February 15, 2023 04:50 PM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
