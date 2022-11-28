Listen: New homeless shelter coming to Hibbing
Also on today’s episode, a fatal crash in Carlton County.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, November 28, 2022.
$1.3 million in rehab and renovation work is expected to be completed.
The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at
Apple Podcasts
,
Spotify
or
Google Podcasts
.
The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.
George Ortiz is accused of stabbing Phillip Dewey Bergquist multiple times before rolling him into the Red River in North Dakota.
Affected News Tribune subscribers can still read the newspaper online at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com.
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.