Listen: Missing Duluth man found dead

Also in today’s episode, Walz touts child care plan in Duluth, and more.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Surgery center exterior building shot
Local
Northern Lakes Surgery Center opens in Moose Lake
March 23, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Duluth considered closing school in 1983
March 23, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
3132887+020317.N.DNT_.HERMANTOWNFIRE.C01.jpg
Local
After years of relying on volunteers, Hermantown explores hiring paid firefighters
March 23, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Elite Eight Game 1 Day 2-186.jpg
College
NCAA Elite Eight semifinal: Bulldogs headed to national title game after defeating Catawba
March 22, 2023 08:17 PM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson speaks to the crowd during a press conference about ending veteran homelessness
Local
Duluth mayor commits to revitalize downtown, improve parks, provide more child care
March 22, 2023 08:36 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
The single most popular flavored tobacco product at the Duluth Short Stop stations is Grizzly's long cut wintergreen-flavored smokeless tobacco. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
Minnesota
Could Minnesota ban menthols and wintergreen chew? Lawmakers weigh flavored tobacco restrictions
March 22, 2023 05:47 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
high school boys play basketball
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Depth lifts Cherry to state semifinals with win over Border West
March 22, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski