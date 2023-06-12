99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Minnesota Power’s fast-charging station project delayed

Also, Duluth could be home to first public floating sauna in U.S.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, June 12, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
ambulance.jpg
Local
Duluth police investigate fatal crash
June 12, 2023 10:06 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth Cathedral High School graduated 75 students
June 12, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
EV Charging Station
Local
Electric vehicle infrastructure on the horizon as registrations rise
June 11, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Noah Beardslee
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests &amp; Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
Man talks near water.
Business
Duluth could be home to first public floating sauna in U.S.
June 11, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Andrew Fayler
Business
New multimedia executive joins Duluth News Tribune sales team
June 12, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Deyona Kirk talks with customers at her booth
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Juneteenth celebrations in Duluth
June 12, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler