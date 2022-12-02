Listen: Minnesota nurses intend to strike over holidays
Also on today’s episode, a Duluth man is charged after a cross-bridge stolen truck pursuit ends in crash.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Friday, December 2, 2022.
The strike will begin Dec. 11, unless tentative contract agreements are made with hospitals before then. Nurses at Essentia and Twin Cities hospitals would strike for three weeks, until Dec. 31. St. Luke's nurses plan to strike indefinitely.
The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.
George Ortiz is accused of stabbing Phillip Dewey Bergquist multiple times before rolling him into the Red River in North Dakota.
Affected News Tribune subscribers can still read the newspaper online at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com.
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.