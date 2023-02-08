99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Listen: Minnesota mandates clean energy

Also in today’s episode, a fire in Hibbing and a new movie set in Duluth.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
February 08, 2023 08:42 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
IMG-0418.jpg
Minnesota
New Minnesota law mandates 100% clean energy by 2040
North Dakota officials are preparing to file a lawsuit against Minnesota on the grounds that the law interferes with their ability to sell coal and natural gas.
February 07, 2023 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Local
Fire badly damages Hibbing home
February 07, 2023 05:10 PM
Arts and Entertainment
Bob Dylan musical set in Duluth to become movie starring Olivia Colman, Woody Harrelson, Chloe Bailey
February 07, 2023 09:03 AM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
