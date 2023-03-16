6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Minnesota looks to restrict ‘forever chemicals’

Also in today’s episode, a new historic landmark, and more.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:40 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Small town gave 8,000 pounds of food to Hibbing in 1983
March 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Crews work on mall roof.
Local
Duluth mall remains closed after roof cave-in
March 15, 2023 08:32 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Ginka Tarnowski.jpg
Local
Tarnowski to enter race for Duluth City Council's 5th District
March 15, 2023 07:17 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Ginka Tarnowski.jpg
Local
Tarnowski to enter race for Duluth City Council's 5th District
March 15, 2023 07:17 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Group of people in casual winter gear, standing in the lobby of a theater and smiling as they pose for a photo.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Duluth Playhouse class peeks behind scenes
March 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Vehicles stop to let a person cross a street
Weather
Heavy snow expected starting Thursday afternoon for Twin Ports
March 16, 2023 08:08 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
A woman smiling while standing inside of a restaurant
Business
Lake Effect Restaurant and Bar at Island Lake now open
March 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten