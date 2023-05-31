99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Minnesota legalizes marijuana

Also on today’s episode, good news for Duluth’s armory and other historic building projects.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: More than 1,000 attended Lions Club convention in Duluth
May 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Duluth City Hall.jpg
Local
Slate of candidates for Duluth city offices takes shape ahead of primary
May 30, 2023 06:25 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Auditors prepare to release Duluth police racial bias audit
May 30, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Hearing aid_stock photo
Lifestyle
Jenna Kowaleski column: Wearing hearing aid worth it for better quality of life
May 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jenna Kowaleski
high school girls play softball
Prep
Prep softball: Esko turns ‘bleak’ situation into playoff win
May 30, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Prep baseball
Prep
Prep baseball: Bombers post season-high 19 runs in section win over Silver Bay
May 30, 2023 09:56 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
high school boys play baseball
Prep
Prep baseball: Denfeld win over Chisago Lakes an example of ‘who we are’
May 30, 2023 09:13 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb