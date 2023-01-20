STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Listen: Minnesota House approves placing abortion protections into state law

Also in today’s episode, a Willow River man is charged in Esko post office and Cromwell burglaries.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
January 20, 2023 08:45 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
Hollins 011923.JPG
Minnesota
Minnesota House approves placing abortion protections into state law
DFL lawmakers are fast-tracking abortion protections through the capitol. House members voted 69-65 Thursday to pass their version of the bill, with just one DFLer joining Republicans in opposition.
January 19, 2023 05:39 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Local
Willow River man charged after Esko post office break-in, other burglaries
January 19, 2023 10:20 AM
Minnesota
Minnesota lost jobs in December after 14 months of growth
January 19, 2023 12:23 PM
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Cider North at the DECC, and more
January 16, 2023 07:00 AM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Stacey Achterhoff, the Young Scholars teacher at Myers-Wilkins Elementary, kneels on the floor as she works with second-grader, Jaycie Gurney
Local
Duluth school explores different way to recognize high-achieving students
A program at Myers-Wilkins Elementary School strives to find students whose gifts and talents might fly under the radar of a standardized test.
January 20, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, jury struggled in Central Hillside cross-burning case
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
January 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Duluth may eliminate parking regulations for developers
Also in today’s episode, a look at the state’s most wish-listed Airbnb.
January 19, 2023 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
parking spots in Duluth
Local
Duluth rethinks parking capacity requirements
The city could join others around the nation that have ditched parking minimums, as it also considers how to better accommodate electric vehicles and bikes.
January 19, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi