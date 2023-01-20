Listen: Minnesota House approves placing abortion protections into state law
Also in today’s episode, a Willow River man is charged in Esko post office and Cromwell burglaries.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
DFL lawmakers are fast-tracking abortion protections through the capitol. House members voted 69-65 Thursday to pass their version of the bill, with just one DFLer joining Republicans in opposition.
The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at
Apple Podcasts
,
Spotify
or
Google Podcasts
.
A program at Myers-Wilkins Elementary School strives to find students whose gifts and talents might fly under the radar of a standardized test.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
Also in today’s episode, a look at the state’s most wish-listed Airbnb.
The city could join others around the nation that have ditched parking minimums, as it also considers how to better accommodate electric vehicles and bikes.