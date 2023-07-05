Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: Minnesota DNR firefighters are headed to fight Manitoba wildfires

Also in today’s episode, The White House calls out Stauber and a former Superior gymnastics coach is expected to spend at least 20 years in prison.

By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
