Listen: Minnesota deputy killed during domestic violence call

Also in today’s episode, avian flu continues killing Minnesota birds throughout the winter.

By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, April 17, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com.

By Staff reports
What To Read Next
Lynn Marie Nephew
Local
Realtor announces bid for Duluth City Council
April 17, 2023 09:13 AM
 · 
By  Katie Rohman
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, Douglas County drunken driving convictions increased
April 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
rural gravel road with many ruts
Local
Many Northland roads closed due to flooding, damage
April 16, 2023 11:58 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Must Reads
Bryan Russell_Duluth Security Needs
Business
Duluth man starts business to address community crime
April 17, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Man holds head of musk ox: brown fur and large, curled horns
Business
Northlandia: From fur to fins, common to bizarre, Tony's Trading Post wants your taxidermy
April 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Liz Axberg, the Community Outreach Coordinator VISTA for the Duluth Art Institute, looks over one of the panels painted by Lincoln Park students
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Celebrating Earth Day in Twin Ports, Iron Range
April 17, 2023 09:19 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Ice and debris traveling in a river
Weather
Duluth 0.3 inches shy of winter snow record; heavy snow continues along South Shore
April 17, 2023 08:28 AM
 · 
By  John Myers