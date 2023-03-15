6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: Miller Hill Mall evacuated after roof collapse

Also in today’s episode, weary city staff prepare for next storm to strike, and more.

By Staff reports
March 15, 2023 08:39 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Local
Bygones: Duluth's Hunter Building was built in 1872
March 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Local
Brookston man found guilty of sexual assault
March 14, 2023 03:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Local
Listen: Man found guilty in overdose death
March 14, 2023 08:42 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Weather
Heavy snow Thursday into Friday for much of Northland
March 15, 2023 08:37 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Arts and Entertainment
Lake Superior Railroad Museum celebrates 50 years as a 'world-class' attraction
March 15, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Business
Mobile saunas heating up Northland
March 15, 2023 07:19 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Minnesota State Fair casts spell
March 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Claudia Myers