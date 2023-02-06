99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Listen: Mental illness defense considered in Ely stabbing case

Also in today’s episode, why you can’t catch muskies, and good news for Duluth’s tourism industry.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
February 06, 2023 09:00 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
A courtroom gavel
Local
Judge to consider mental illness defense in Ely stabbing
Having found that Michael Haapala acted with intent to kill his brother, the court will hear evidence on the defendant's state of mind when he attacked and left the 13-year-old for dead in a ravine.
February 05, 2023 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Local
Duluth tourism tax collections hit new high in 2022
February 04, 2023 02:46 PM
Northland Outdoors
Scientists discover why muskies are so hard to catch
February 04, 2023 07:30 AM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: DULUTHDNT MINUTE PODCAST
