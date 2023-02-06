Listen: Mental illness defense considered in Ely stabbing case
Also in today’s episode, why you can’t catch muskies, and good news for Duluth’s tourism industry.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Having found that Michael Haapala acted with intent to kill his brother, the court will hear evidence on the defendant's state of mind when he attacked and left the 13-year-old for dead in a ravine.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
Check here for local news, sports, lifestyle and more from over the weekend and beyond.
Artificial intelligence can now act as an artist or a writer. Does that mean AI is ready to play doctor? Many institutions, including Mayo Clinic, believe that AI is ready to become a useful tool.
From 1965-1973, the public could step into a safety cage and remain on the Lift Bridge as it rose. Local children would reach out and drop pennies into freighters' smokestacks.