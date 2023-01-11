99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Listen: Men charged in Arrowhead Road home invasion

Also in today’s episode, Minnesota Legislature pushes hard on tax breaks.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
January 11, 2023 09:00 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
2933168+courtroom-gavel59.jpg
Local
Duluth men charged with attempted murder in home invasion attack that left 3 hospitalized
Two victims were stabbed in the break-in that targeted another resident of the same property, according to charges filed Tuesday.
January 10, 2023 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Local
Stauber introduces bill to limit environmental review of mines to 3 years
January 10, 2023 04:53 PM
Minnesota
Minnesota-federal bill could bring new tax breaks by end of week
January 10, 2023 08:49 AM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
