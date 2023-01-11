Listen: Men charged in Arrowhead Road home invasion
Also in today’s episode, Minnesota Legislature pushes hard on tax breaks.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Two victims were stabbed in the break-in that targeted another resident of the same property, according to charges filed Tuesday.
Bygones: In 1983, Duluth city councilors said lowering speed limit near schools would be ineffective
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
Blake Stangel suffocated 71-year-old Courtney Fenske and left her for dead in her own home more than five years ago.
Also in today’s episode, a potential Duluth-Denver flight is stalled due to a shortage of pilots.