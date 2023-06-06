99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: Meet ‘Petertoon,’ a Duluth businessman’s floating photo magnet

This week in Northlandia, reporter Joe Bowen introduces us to 'Petertoon,' a semitruck that is also a pontoon boat.

This is Northlandia: a place to bring your curiosity, because you will find curiosities. In this series, the News Tribune celebrates the region's distinctive people, places and history. Discover the extraordinary stories that you just might miss if you're not in the right place, at the right time, ready to step off the beaten path with no rush to return.
By Staff reports
Here is episode 14 of the Northlandia podcast.

READ THE STORY: Meet ‘Petertoon,’ a Duluth businessman’s floating photo magnet
Jeff Foster Trucking’s eyecatching pontoon boat is half-truck.
June 03, 2023 08:00 AM
By  Joe Bowen
Previous episodes of Northlandia:

The Northlandia podcast is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
