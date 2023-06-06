Listen: Meet ‘Petertoon,’ a Duluth businessman’s floating photo magnet
This week in Northlandia, reporter Joe Bowen introduces us to 'Petertoon,' a semitruck that is also a pontoon boat.
Here is episode 14 of the Northlandia podcast.
Jeff Foster Trucking’s eyecatching pontoon boat is half-truck.
The Northlandia podcast is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
ADVERTISEMENT