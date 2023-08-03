Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Man shot, killed in Duluth

Also in today’s episode, a Superior man is found guilty of murder in a dismemberment case.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Masons planned copper time capsule for St. Luke's building 100 years ago
2h ago
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
PolyMet
Local
Court says MPCA did not take 'hard look' at NorthMet permit
16h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
A pink sedan viewed from the right rear with a highly lifted suspension.
Members Only
Local
Cloquet car meets offer outlet, connection
20h ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Black and white image of two Black men playing blues. Young man at left holds electric guitar, while older man at right holds harmonica.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: 'Born in Chicago' documentary tells story of the blues
3h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Alexander Mattison
Sports
Mattison carries torch as Vikings' new lead back
13h ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Bubbles float past smiling woman.
Prep
Superior swimmer headed to Japan for masters worlds
18h ago
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Man opens the door to a demonstration home
Members Only
Business
UMD research institute 'housing a house' for Two Harbors company
1d ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten