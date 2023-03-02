99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: Man shot by police was military veteran with history of mental illness

Also on today’s episode, a child advocacy center aims to expand in Duluth, and more.

By Staff reports
March 02, 2023 08:45 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

