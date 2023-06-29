Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Man found dead in freezer on Iron Range

Also in today’s episode, massive construction project coming to Lincoln Park.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
LSC Flats.jpg
Local
Duluth student housing project delayed again
June 29, 2023 08:33 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
canoe
Local
Boundary Waters fully opens with Spice Lake fire under control
June 29, 2023 07:21 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Park Point fox trot marathon planned 100 years ago
June 29, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A kitesurfer in huge waves next to lighthouse
Lifestyle
Front Row Seat: Is Duluth on the 'North Shore' of Lake Superior?
June 29, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
041319.S.DNT.FROZENFOUR.C18.JPG
Bulldogs Hockey
UMD hockey programs adding third full-time assistant coach
June 29, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Fireworks fill night sky with moon over harbor
Arts and Entertainment
Does Duluth have Upper Midwest's biggest fireworks display?
June 29, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
FILE: Mesabi Metallics
Local
Mesabi Metallics appeals DNR decision to grant Cliffs leases
June 28, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien