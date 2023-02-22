Listen: Man convicted in 3-year-old’s death
Also on today’s podcast, measure to protect Minnesota’s lynx population, and more.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
Multiple doctors concluded that Cameron Gordon suffered abusive head trauma, but a defense expert claimed he died of pneumonia.
