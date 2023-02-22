99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: Man convicted in 3-year-old’s death

Also on today’s podcast, measure to protect Minnesota’s lynx population, and more.

By Staff reports
February 22, 2023 07:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE
Local
Judge convicts Carter in Duluth boy's death
Multiple doctors concluded that Cameron Gordon suffered abusive head trauma, but a defense expert claimed he died of pneumonia.
February 21, 2023 05:40 PM
By  Tom Olsen
Northland Outdoors
Snares banned in Minnesota's Arrowhead to protect endangered Canada lynx population
February 21, 2023 04:29 PM
Prep
Prep report: Proctor/Hermantown seeded second in state girls hockey
February 18, 2023 09:30 PM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at  Apple Podcasts Spotify or  Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
