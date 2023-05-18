99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: Man charged in 2005 Grand Rapids ruby slippers theft

Also on today’s episode, a Duluth man was shot while walking near an altercation.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:40 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
American Indian graduates recognized
Local
Duluth school district honors American Indian graduates
May 18, 2023 08:24 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, Duluth considered for new prison
May 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Travis Johnson works a spot under some downed trees
Local
Douglas County develops strategy for Brule River management
May 17, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
ADVERTISEMENT

jea Ruby Slippers
Local
Feds charge man with stealing ruby slippers from Judy Garland Museum
May 17, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Mark W. Barker arrives in Duluth.
News
Laker hauling 21 tons of salt runs aground in Detroit River
May 17, 2023 05:07 PM
 · 
By  David Matthews / New York Daily News
Ken Gilbertson
Northland Outdoors
Founder of UMD outdoor education program retires after 47 years
May 18, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
White man's hand holds book in front of Lake Superior: "Jessica Lange: An Adventurer's Heart" by Anthony Uzarowski, featuring cover photo of book subject in glamorous white dress.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: New Jessica Lange biography chronicles journey from Cloquet to Hollywood
May 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler