Listen: London Road roundabout plan halted

Also in today’s episode, Duluth's Rex Bar closes after 15 years, and more.

By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Bygones: 40 years ago, plan for Duluth motorhome plant fell through
By  Dave Ouse
Duluth police plan to buy armored vehicle
By  Tom Olsen
Air quality alert issued for all of Minnesota
By  Staff reports
Giant muskie, keeper walleye caught on same lure at same time
By  John Myers
Front Row Seat: Book explores culture, conflict on Iron Range
By  Jay Gabler
Prep girls soccer: Cloquet/Carlton maintains lofty expectations
By  Reagan Hoverman