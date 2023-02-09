99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: Less ice on Lake Superior means more lake-effect snow

Also in today’s episode, Jury convicts Douglas County man in North Shore dismembering case

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
February 09, 2023 08:45 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
Lake Superior on Feb. 8, 2023
Local
Lake Superior ice stifled by warm January
February is key, but all the Great Lakes are well behind normal ice formation.
February 08, 2023 02:31 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Local
Jury convicts Douglas County man in North Shore dismembering case
February 08, 2023 04:03 PM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
