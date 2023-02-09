Listen: Less ice on Lake Superior means more lake-effect snow
Also in today’s episode, Jury convicts Douglas County man in North Shore dismembering case
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
February is key, but all the Great Lakes are well behind normal ice formation.
Blandin Foundation awarded a $3 million grant to the program to help build regional skills, resources and capacity in the northeast region among underrepresented individuals.
The $40,000 total cost worried some school board members who pointed to an estimated deficit of $4.1 million the school district is expected to face for the 2024-25 school year.
It’s unclear when leaders at the school might consider approving a deal to transfer the 3,400-acre Cloquet Forestry Center to the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.