Listen: Legacy of the Eveleth Clown Band
This week in Northlandia, reporter Teri Cadeau shares the legacy of the Eveleth Clown Band.
Here is episode 19 of the Northlandia podcast.
Members Only
Since shortly after World War II, the Eveleth Clown Band has been marching to the beat of their own drum in several parades across the Northland. What keeps them going?
The Northlandia podcast is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
ADVERTISEMENT