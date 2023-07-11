Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Listen: Legacy of the Eveleth Clown Band

This week in Northlandia, reporter Teri Cadeau shares the legacy of the Eveleth Clown Band.

By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 AM

Here is episode 19 of the Northlandia podcast.

Band plays in parade.
Arts and Entertainment
READ THE STORY: Eveleth Clown Band has serious legacy
Since shortly after World War II, the Eveleth Clown Band has been marching to the beat of their own drum in several parades across the Northland. What keeps them going?
3d ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Previous episodes of Northlandia:

The Northlandia podcast is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
