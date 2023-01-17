STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Listen: Leaders urge action on Martin Luther King Day

Also in today’s episode, a group of lion cubs from Ukraine find a new home in Minnesota.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
January 17, 2023 08:30 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
People march down street carrying signs.
Local
'It’s a beautiful thing': Duluthians march to remember Martin Luther King Jr., urge action
The annual event was focused on the slain civil rights leader's call to "keep moving forward."
January 16, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
