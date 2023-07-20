6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Last holdout Iron Range mine unionizes

Also in today’s episode, Essentia staff to picket over staffing concerns and more.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
3421869+Ambulance.jpg
Local
Man killed in Barnum Township crash Wednesday night
2h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 6 ran for mayor in 1983
2h ago
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Hopps, Nicole Headshot.jpg
Local
Public defender named to Duluth bench
16h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
light-skinned hand holding smoking cigarette
Local
Duluth councilors propose ordinance to keep smoking weed in public parks illegal
15h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Rhino
Arts and Entertainment
Hermantown brings back SummerFest
17h ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Three people dressed in fantasy costume stand together in an interior event center. Person to the left, in foreground, wears cape and, in long blond hair, flowers.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Range FanCon to welcome wonder at Iron Trail Motors Event Center
3h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Black and white image of white man walking through hallway in suit, coat and hat, putting his hand to hat as he is surrounded by midcentury press photographers.
Arts and Entertainment
Movie review: 'Oppenheimer' explores enigma behind atomic bomb
22h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler