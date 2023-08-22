Listen: Larson says plan would lead to lower taxes
Also in today’s episode, a new type of housing comes to Duluth, and a cougar has been seen on video cameras around the city.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
