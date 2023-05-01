99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Listen: Lake Superior Medical Equipment moves to new location after fire

Also on today’s episode, the victim is named in a fatal Superior car crash.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, May 1, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Westminster Presbyterian Neighborhood new building
Local
New generation, denomination takes over Duluth church
May 01, 2023 08:22 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth Fire Department responded to slew of calls
May 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Native Americans participate in powwow
Local
‘The beginning of the rest of their lives’: Powwow recognizes Fond du Lac graduates and more
April 30, 2023 06:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Get Local

Must Reads
Kara Goucher
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Kara Goucher tells her story at Fitger's
May 01, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Minnesota Wildlife Management Area
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR, feds sign agreement over logging in wildlife areas
April 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
An athlete dribbles a basketball during a Special Olympics event.
Sports
Special Olympics return to Northland after 3 years
April 29, 2023 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Venus at dusk
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: May, a merry month to stargaze
April 29, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Bob King