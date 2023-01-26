STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
Listen: Laid-off miners get unemployment extension

Also in today’s episode, a sex offender faces life in prison, and more.

By Staff reports
January 26, 2023
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
Local
Walz signs bill extending unemployment benefits to laid-off miners
Northshore Mining's out-of-work miners exhausted their 26 weeks of unemployment in November.
January 25, 2023
By Jimmy Lovrien
Local
Duluth man indicted for child sex crimes, faces life sentence
January 25, 2023
Health
COVID testing site at Duluth Entertainment Convention Center to close Saturday
January 24, 2023

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

